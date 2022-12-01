Whitman Christmas Village is coming to town Published 11:44 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

The Whitman Christmas Village is coming this Saturday, on Dec, 3 from 5 p.m. and will last past 7:30 p.m.

The village will be open everyday except Wednesday and Sundays until Christmas Day

This event has been going on for 30 plus year, but do to the COVID pandemic it canceled in 2021. It’s finally back open for 2022 and ready to spark the Christmas spirit in its Picayune residents.

The event is free to the public and said by owner Marie Whitman, “it is not a regular Christmas village that you see at other places, my village is set up like a real Village.”

Featuring a miniature 30-foot carnival, with display warehouses, a town, with a large zoo, with big and medium houses, a church, a school, farmland, with a train and airport. There will also be local elves in the Whitman Christmas Village.

The Village will be located at 1125 HWY 43 N, next to the Davis Sporting Goods.