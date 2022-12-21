Two saferoom’s open in wake of weekend storm Published 7:09 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

As reported through Pearl River County Office of Emergency Service’s Facebook page, two community Saferoom’s will be open in “anticipation of dangerous prolonged weather.”

The Poplarville Community safe room is located at 124 Rodeo St. and the Picayune Saferoom is located at 501 Laurel St. Both will be open this Thursday at 4 p.m. They will stay open until the anticipated storm goes through. Which is projected last through Monday, Dec, 6.

Single blankest will be available at each shelter. Pets are not allowed.

“Please bring anything else you may need food/water etc.,” said in their post.