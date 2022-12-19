Two Bay St. Louis officers killed in line of duty Published 9:12 am Monday, December 19, 2022

Bay St. Louis, MS – Sergeant Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe died in the line of duty on December 14, 2022. The Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District (SMPDD) has an account to accept donations for fallen officers.

Those wishing to make a monetary donation to the families may mail or hand deliver donations to their office at 10441 Corporate Drive, Suite 1, Gulfport, MS 39503. Checks are to be made payable to Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District, and designate the Fallen Officer Fund in the memo line of the check.

Additionally, SMPDD has a bank account at Hancock Whitney Bank to receive donations for fallen officers. The name of the bank account is “Southern Mississippi Planning Fallen Officer Fund.” Donations can be made at any Hancock Whitney branch.

For those wishing to donate online, you may go to www.smpdd.com homepage and click on the Fallen Officer Fund “Donate” button to donate via PayPal to the Fallen Officer Fund.

Donations to SMPDD are tax deductible.