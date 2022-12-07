Troopers Investigate Double Fatality Crash in Tangipahoa Parish Published 10:22 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Loranger – Shortly after 4:00 p.m. on December 06, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 40 near LA Hwy 445 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 67-year-old John Bitter of Covington and 64-year-old Janice Pellegrin of Covington.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the driver, John Bitter, was eastbound on LA Hwy 40 in a 2011 Nissan Sentra. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan crossed the centerline and exited the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the Nissan impacted a tree.

Despite both occupants being properly restrained, they both sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Bitter was pronounced deceased on the scene. Pellegrin was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. Impairment is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.