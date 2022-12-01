The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association Announces Policy Summit, Capitol Day, & Banking Seminar Published 10:12 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

Events will take place on January 6, 2023

(Jackson, MS) – The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association announces their first Policy Summit and Capitol Day events. Both events will be held on January 6, 2023 throughout various locations in Jackson. The events include a Policy Summit & Breakfast, MSCTA Capitol Day, and a Banking Seminar/Social Mixer later that evening. MSCTA Business members are invited to attend the Policy Summit & Breakfast, and the Banking Seminar and Social Mixer is open to the public.

“As we head into the Legislative session, the MSCTA will hold the first of its premier events for 2023. The Medical Cannabis industry has been one of the most exciting developments in the Mississippi economy. This legitimate industry has created hundreds of new jobs in the state, brought millions of dollars into local economies, and introduced a crop that takes advantage of Mississippi’s strong agricultural history. We are excited about the future of the industry in this State and work towards making Mississippi a titan in the South.”

Members of the Mississippi Legislature, the Mississippi Department of Health, the Mississippi Department of Revenue, and leadership of various municipalities are scheduled to attend the Policy Summit. The MSCTA Capitol Day will start at 1:30 PM, at the Capitol Exhibit Station A, with a press conference highlighting progress in the program so far.

Later that evening, Safe Harbor Banking will hold a Banking Seminar and Social Mixer at Rickhouse by The Manship starting at 5:30 PM that is open to the public.

For more information, please contact Melvin Robinson at melvin@mscta.org. If you are interested in Membership with the Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association, please contact memberships@mscta.org.