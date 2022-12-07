Sports recap in Pearl River County Published 10:20 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Here is a recap of the varsity high school games that occurred this past Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Basketball

The Picayune boy’s basketball team lost to the Archbishop Hannon Hawks, 53-23.

Niquis Ratcliff had a team high six points and Troy Carter contributed 5. The boys are currently 5-8 this season

The Lady Maroon Tide beat Archbishop Hannon Lady Hawks, 46-24. Amyiah Marks and Rhyen Goss both had team high 10 points. The Lady Maroon Tide are 3-9 this season.

Both teams will host Oak Grove this Friday. Tip off for the girl’s game is 6 p.m., boy’s start at 7:30 p.m.

The Pearl River Central boy’s basketball team lost to the South Jones Braves, 59-51. Konner Cazenave had a team high 14 points and Payton Cardona added 13. The boys are 8-4 this season.

The Lady Blue Devils beat the South Jones Lady Braves, 60-40.

Hannah Mitchell led with 17 points and Emily Carroll added 9. The girls move to a 10-2 record this season.

Both teams will host the Hancock Hawks this Thursday then they’ll be on the road to face the Poplarville Hornets on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Tip off for the girl’s game is 6 p.m., boy’s start at 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

The Pearl River Central boy’s soccer team beat the West Harrison Hurricanes 5-0. Noah Verweij had a hat trick followed by Cross Johnson and Brant Tarter’s single goal. Grant Malcolm, Chris Hart, Verweij, and Tarter had one assist each. The boys are 7-3 this season and 1-0 in district play.

The Lady Blue Devils lost 3-0 to the Lady Hurricanes. The girls are 3-3-1 this season.

Both teams will host Long Beach this Friday. Opening kick for the girl’s game is 5:30 p.m., boy’s start at 7 p.m.

The Picayune boy’s soccer team lost to the Long Beach Bearcats 3-0. The boys are currently 4-4 and 0-1 in district this season. The Lady Maroon Tide also lost to the Lady Bearcats 0-2. They are currently 3-3-1 and 0-1 in district play.

Both teams will travel to play West Harrison this Friday. Opening kick for the girl’s game is 5:30 p.m., boy’s start at 7 p.m.

The Poplarville Hornets boys’ soccer team beat Greene County 2-0. Devion Ladner scored off a free kick and Lucas Santiago also scored. The boys are currently 3-4 and 1-0 in district play.

The Lady Hornets also beat Greene County by a score of 3-2. Addy Grace Alexander, Abigail Branton and Faith Hariel all scored single goals. They girls are currently 2-2-1 and 1-0 in district play.

Both teams will host to play Forrest County Agricultural this Friday then Purvis on Monday, Dec. 12. Opening kick for the girl’s game is 5:30 p.m., boy’s start at 7 p.m.

Wrestling

The Picayune Maroon Tide wrestling team had a match in St. Martin this past Tuesday. They competed in two matches: a 70-12 loss to Vancleave then a 42-41 win against St. Martin. Freshmen Jayden Polkey won both of his two matches in under 60 seconds and Ajay Kolaprath had two first period pen downs. The wrestling team has been to two events and have competed in against six teams so far. Currently they are 3-3 on the season.

Their next meet will be this Saturday at for District Duals at St. Martin.