Sparkle the 2023 New Year safety with these friendly reminders Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

With the New Year celebration approaching, let’s review rules and safety tips for having a successful big bang in 2023.

First, according to the Mississippi Fireworks State Law, no fireworks shall be sold or offered for sale at retail before the fifteenth day of June and after the fifth day of July and before the fifth day of December, and after the second day of January of each year. No fireworks shall be sold to any person under the age of twelve (12) years.

In Poplarville, MS, residents are banned from lighting fireworks in the city limits. Fireworks are legal for use within the limits of the city of Picayune from Dec. 5 until Jan. 2 and between June 15 to July 5.

To ensure all Pearl River County residents have a successful and safe New Years’ celebration, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has these safety tips.

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, and as such always have an adult supervise the use of fireworks.

Fireworks are designed to be used outdoors, so avoid lighting fireworks while indoors and always keep a source of water close by.

When using fireworks, avoid placing any body part body directly over a firework when lighting the fuse. Once the fuse is lit, move to a safe distance immediately.

If for some reason the fuse dies or the firework does not act as intended, never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully and avoid pointing or throwing fireworks at another person.

After the fireworks show is complete, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent trash fires.