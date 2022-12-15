Robert Jefferson Jr Published 2:38 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Funeral service will be held Saturday December 17, 2022, at 11 a.m., visitation from 9 a.m., to 11a.m., at Weems Chapel United Methodist Church for Robert Jefferson Jr., age 95 of Picayune, MS. who entered peacefully into eternal rest on Friday December 9, 2022, in Ochsner Baptist Hospital.

Mr. Jefferson was a native of Picayune, MS. “Mr. J., “Uncle Jeff”, served in the U.S. Army, was affectionately known as a God-fearing, kind-hearted, and generous family man, with the most infectious smile. His home was always open to family, friends, and strangers. Robert was a devoted husband to Lenora Lucille Harrison-Jefferson. He was the loving father to four children; Brenda J. Dickerson, Barbara Jefferson, Lisa J. Odom and the late Robert Brain Jefferson. Nurturing grandfather of Shane Smith, Kerry Smith, Mitchell Mickens (Daria), and Sydney Odom. Loving great-grandfather of four and god-father of two sons. He was preceded in death by his parents; Peter Travis and Ethel Barge-Travis.

Burial in the Picayune Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.