Road improvements, energy saving and more discussed during Board of Alderman Published 1:58 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

During Tuesdays regular called Board of Alderman meeting, the Board discussed current intersection improvements. On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation began road improvements at the intersection of HWY 11 and Larkin Smith Road.

MDOT is scheduled to re-align the striping gore from River Road onto U.S. HWY 11. The gore will be striped south to allow a free right turn lane onto U.S. HWY 11.

Vegetation on HWY 11 at Larkin Smith Road will be removed to allow clear site for turning vehicles.

MDOT will also stripe ‘cat tracks’ to help drivers see where their vehicles need to stay while turning from HWY 11 as well as Larkin Smith Road. River Road will have additional turn lane pavement marking placed towards the college. MDOT will continue to monitor the area after the improvements.

Representative from the Mississippi Power, Randy Fisher gave the Board a presentation regarding energy efficient business solutions. To sum up Fisher’s presentation, Mississippi Power offers residential and commercial incentives to help save money on your monthly bill. They will pay incentives for insulation, upgrading HVAC, Smart thermostats and LED lighting for commercial business only.

Mississippi Power offers cash incentives up to 70 percent of the project cost for an array of improvement project for small business. This includes lighting and lighting control. Large commercial and industrial program offers incentives up to $30,000 per customer. To learn more on how to save on energy visit www.mississippipower.com/residential/ways-to-save.

In other business the board approved City Hall as a drop off location the Pearl River County SPCA drive. Residents can drop off pet can goods, unopened treats, dry food and toys to City Hall.

The Board approved for the Public Woks Department to advertised for a Street labor worker, paying $12 per/hr.

The Board lastly approved Poplarville High School Softball Coach Janessa Deckwa to use the gazebo at City Park to hold a “Christmas in the Park” fundraiser on December 16 from 5-8 p.m. The event is free but donations will be taken to take picture with Santa or to participate in activity booths or fun jump.