Ralph Kenneth Seals and Betty Jo Rester Seals Published 8:52 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Graveside Services for both Ralph Kenneth Seals and Betty Jo Rester Seals will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Union Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Thomas Thurman will officiate the service.

On Thursday, December 22, Ralph (Kenneth) (89) and Betty Jo Seals (87) went to be with the Lord. They leave behind a legacy of love, service, and compassion. Throughout seventy years of marriage, they shared many moments together. Their home was always filled with the scent of homemade sourdough rolls or the aroma of coffee for afternoon coffee time. Mawmaw (as known by her grandchildren) would also want me to mention that she made a mean coconut cake, too. Kenneth served our country in various tours with the army and national guard. In his later years, you could find him going watching western movies and ball games in his beloved chair. Their door was always opened and you always knew they were just a phone call away – whether it was the landline or cell phone as they both rang all day long. Betty Jo loved the Lord and His church. She championed missions and caring for others. Kenneth exuded strength and protection as he stayed strong for his bride until her final breath. In fact, he waited exactly two hours from her passing until he joined her. We joked that she needed to join the party first. They were loved and adored by their family and friends. The mark that they have made will be forever remembered and cherished.

They were preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Seal and Etta Wise Seal; her parents, Otho L Rester, Sr. and Annie Meghee Rester; their son, Rickey Dewayne Seals; his brothers, Elwood (Ruth) Seals and Ray (Bertha) Seals; his sister, Louise (James) Seal Jarrell; her brothers, Otho L Rester, Jr., James (Linda) A Rester, and Larry (Ann) W. Rester; and her sisters, Hallie (Frank) McNeese and Jane Ann Kuhlmann.

Left to cherish their memory are their sons, Ralph “Kenny” (Lisa) Kenneth Seals, Jr., Robert “Bobby” (Lynn) Wayne Seals, and Otho (Teressa) Jay Seals; her sister, Ouida Minarik; his brother, Thomas (Joyce) E Seal; 7 grandchildren, Ralph “Ken” (Lauren) Kenneth Seals III, Chassity (Chris) Ladner, Lauren McGill, Emily (William) Mathis, Ellen Jo (Blake) Walter, Ethan (Laura) Seals, and Bobby Wayne Chandler Seals; their 6 great grandchildren, Bryson and Isaiah Ladner, McKalah and McKenna McGill, Miles Mathis, and Wyatt Walter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Camp Garaywa & Conference Center at: 312 Camp Garaywa Rd., Clinton, MS 39056 – 601-924-5062