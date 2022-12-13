PSD applying for $1 mission dollar loan opportunity

Published 10:38 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

During Tuesdays regular Poplarville School District meeting, the Board accepted construction change orders, a $1 million dollar loan opportunity and $11,834 worth of CTE equipment.

 

The Board approved for a $25,810.56 change order for the Poplarville school district construction project covering the scope of work for the baseball/softball concession stand reconstruction. Superintended John Will said, a 150ft of water supply line needs to be installed along with two grinder pumps. These are essential changes towards the Field house and restroom/concession stand.

The Board approved to apply for the Educational Facility Revolving Loan Program. This program can award up to $1 millions with zero interest and a 10-year pay back period. If approved for the loan the funds will be used at Poplarville Upper Elementary School.

 

In other business The Board accepted an $11,834 grant by Career and Technology Education Enhancement Equipment.

The Board accepted another grant from the Carl Perkins Equipment grant in the amount of $637.49. The Poplarville Varsity Cheer team qualified for Nationals in Orlando Florida. The Board approved for out of state travel on Feb. 10, 2023.

The Board also added a supplement assistant baseball coach to the Hornets Roster. Girl’s basketball Coach Steve Willy will now be assisting the high school and junior highs school baseball team this spring.

 

