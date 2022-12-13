PRCC Donors delighted and entertained at the Creating Magic Donor Dinner Published 12:18 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

1 of 1

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River Community College Alumni Association & Development Foundation celebrated with over 90 attendees at the Creating Magic Donor Dinner held at Southern Char Steakhouse in Picayune on December 8.

“The Foundation and college have been so fortunate to have support from numerous donors, organizations, and community members,” said Executive Director of Development Foundation/Alumni Association Delana Harris. “These individuals and groups help to create ‘magical’ opportunities for our current and future students and is why we wanted to incorporate that concept into the theme for the dinner.”

Todd Sinelli, a motivational speaker, magician and author, served as the keynote presenter. He loves education and educators and truly believes in the power of the infinite and invisible power of words.

“The PRCC Foundation dinner was truly a ‘Magical’ event inspired by delicious food, great fellowship and motivational entertainment,” said Donna Herring of Picayune. “Being donors of PRCC means we can create ‘magical moments’ for students to pursue successful careers that were never dreamed possible. It is hoped that many others will experience the satisfaction of being a part of the philanthropy efforts at PRCC!”

SUPPORTING PRCC FOUNDATION

There are many ways to support the efforts of the PRCC Development Foundation. Online donations for an existing scholarship or for a more general fund can be done at prcc.edu/alumni/donate.

Anyone interested in starting a scholarship fund can start the process through an online form at prcc.edu/alumni/ scholarship. The scholarship can be named and have specific criteria for the eligibility of students for the award. Fully funding a scholarship requires a minimum of $10,000 that can be delivered over time or in a lump sum.

Questions about the process can be directed to Executive Director of Development Foundation/Alumni Association Delana Harris at dharris@prcc.edu.