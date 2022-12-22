PRC SPCA preps its pups for the cold weather Published 1:37 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

With the anticipated cold front coming this weekend, the Pearl River County SPCA is prepping its location and furry friends for warmth.

The kennels outside of the shelter that houses nearly 100 dogs will be covered in a tarp and angled away from the storm to fend off the cold winds.

As of now, the shelter is 60 animals over capacity and two to three dogs will have to share a kennel during the storm. Not every dog will be outside; the shelter will fit as many animals in their warmer igloo houses. SPCA Manager Elizabeth Treadaway has gone to Facebook for any donations of tarps blankets and other warm materials for these animals. So far they have received rugs donated from City Carpet and Home Depot, blankets, and extra tarps from the public. The shelter also received insulation foam boards, which will be wrapped around the kennels.

“Our plan is to cover the kennel with carpets and rugs so that they’re getting a little bit more insulation off that concrete floor,” said Treadaway.

The shelter is asking anyone who wants to foster an animal over the weekend storm to please do so. Inquiries can call the shelter at (601) 798-8000.

Residents with pets, here are tips provided by the shelter on keeping your animal warm over this storm.