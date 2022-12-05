PRC Sheriff’s find body inside large box in Poplarville Published 4:03 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

On Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a possible body on Burge and Reyer Road in Poplarville MS.

An investigation revealed the body of a male subject who had been dismembered and placed inside a large box.

The large box has been dumped off the side of Burge and Reyer Road.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the identity of the victim and the cause of death.

Additional information will be forth coming.

Sheriff David Allison thanks Corner Derek Turnage and Amaker Town Fire Department for their assistance.