Postal Service Ready for The Holidays, Extended Retail Hours at Many Post Offices

Published 3:19 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

By Special to the Item

ALABAMA-MISSISSIPPI — At the Postal Service, we know the holidays are a hectic time of
year. To make shipping convenient for customers, the Postal Service is extending hours at
Post Offices across the nation.
Select Postal facilities in the Alabama-Mississippi District are extending their hours and will
provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance. Customers may
click this link 2022 USPS Post Office Holiday Closings &amp; Hours | USPS for the USPS holiday
service schedule. Enter a ZIP Code to search for a Post Office near you to see the available
services and holiday hours.
The Postal Service is focused on delivering for our nation this holiday season.
The Alabama-Mississippi District serves ZIP Codes that begin with the following prefixes:
Alabama: 350-368 (except 353) Mississippi: 386-397

