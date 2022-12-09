Postal Service Ready for The Holidays, Extended Retail Hours at Many Post Offices Published 3:19 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

ALABAMA-MISSISSIPPI — At the Postal Service, we know the holidays are a hectic time of

year. To make shipping convenient for customers, the Postal Service is extending hours at

Post Offices across the nation.

Select Postal facilities in the Alabama-Mississippi District are extending their hours and will

provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance. Customers may

click this link 2022 USPS Post Office Holiday Closings & Hours | USPS for the USPS holiday

service schedule. Enter a ZIP Code to search for a Post Office near you to see the available

services and holiday hours.

The Postal Service is focused on delivering for our nation this holiday season.

The Alabama-Mississippi District serves ZIP Codes that begin with the following prefixes:

Alabama: 350-368 (except 353) Mississippi: 386-397