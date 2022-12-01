Postal Service Closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2 Published 12:58 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

Mississippi — This year, Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Sunday, when Post Office

locations nationwide are already closed. As a result, all Post Offices will be closed for the

observation of both federal holidays on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

There are no residential or business deliveries on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 except for Priority Mail

Express, which is delivered 365 days a year in select locations for an additional fee. All Post

Office locations will be open for business and regular mail delivery will resume after the

holidays on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Some Post Offices may have extended hours leading up to the holidays, while others may

have limited hours on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24. There are currently no plans for

limited hours on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31. Customers are advised to always check

with their local Post Office for hours of operation.

Blue collection boxes with final collection times before noon will not be affected by an early

closing Dec. 24. If a box normally has a final collection time after noon, its mail may be picked

up earlier that day. For mail pickup on Dec. 24, customers are asked to either put their mail

into blue collection boxes by noon regardless of the final collection times posted on the box or

take their items to one of our more than 34,000 Post Office locations.

Customers who are unable to mail items before the scheduled collection box pickup times on

Dec. 24 should visit the online Postal Locator tool at tools.usps.com to find Post Office

locations that may be open late.

As a reminder, blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays or holidays.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the

sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.