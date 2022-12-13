Police Chief Collier set to retire in 2023 Published 9:48 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

On Tuesday the Poplarville Mayor and Board of Alderman called for a special meeting to accepted the resignation and retirement of Police Chief Daniel Collier.

Collier was Chief of Police in Poplarville MS. for three years and has served in law enforcement since 1993.

Collier was present for this meeting, and provided a letter addressed to the Board, stating his resignation.

“After much consideration and prayer it is my intention to resign from the position of Chief of Police for the City of Poplarville effective Dec, 31. 2022. I feel as though I have certainly made some improvements in this department over the past three years while serving a Chief. My goal back in 1993 when I started this career was to do the best job that I could possibly do and hopefully make a difference. I feel that I have successfully accomplished that and have made it all the way to the top.”

His letter ended by saying; “Thank you for allowing me this opportunity.”

Poplarville Mayor, Louise Smith also provided a letter statement addressed to Collier and the Poplarville public.

“We thank Chief Daniel Collier for his dedicated service of over 28 years in law enforcement. Twelve of those years were spent with the City of Poplarville Police Department. Chief Collier chose a profession that was dangerous and a risk to his own safety. But he protected us all and made us feel secure. He has led our police department honorably and under his leadership, our department has made tremendous strides. We support and respect his personal decision to retire and spend time with his family.

Mayor Smith’s letter ended by saying,

“We wish him the best in his retirement and future endeavors.”

After proper goodbyes the Board approved to hire Matt Barnett as Interim Police Chief, beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.