Picayune wrestling finish second in Smackdown Dual Tournament Published 11:13 am Monday, December 12, 2022

This past Saturday, the Picayune Maroon Tide wrestling team fought their way to the championship dual at the St. Marin Smackdown Dual Tournament.

To get there they beat East Central 54-18, St. Martin 48-36 and the Mississippi School of the Blind 66-6.

They faced Vancleave in the championship dual but lost 62-12 and taking second place in the tournament.

Picayune’s Head Coach Danny Moseley said outstanding performances came from Darian Champlin and Brenden Polkey. Both went undefeated at the tournament.

The Maroon Tide is currently 6-4 this season. They will compete in an individual tournament this Saturday at Vancleave High school, starting at 10 a.m.