Picayune Police report: shoplifter and driver identified Published 8:56 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Police report update:

As reported in previous coverage, the Picayune Police Department is currently investigating a shoplifting crime that occurred on Wednesday Nov. 30 at Paul’s Pastry. The incident involved two people, a Black American 5’2 woman, age unidentified and a Black American male who was spotted on security cameras during the shoplifters get away.

Today the police identified the driver as Carlos Lamont Thomas, and the shoplifter as Lashundra Monique Jones.

Charges are pending for the both.