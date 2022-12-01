Picayune Police Department searching for wanted shoplifter

Published 10:36 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Special to the Item

On Wednesday Nov. 30 just before 11 a.m. a business on the North end of Picayune was shoplifted by one individual and a driver.

 

According to reports from the Picayune Police Department and store employees, the shoplifter was described as a Black American 5’2 woman, age unidentified. Security cameras outside of the store were able to capture her getting entering the passenger seats of a black Malibu with a spare for the driver’s side rear tire. The driver of said vehicle was described as a black male by store employees.

The shoplifter got away with stolen clothes, and outdoor flags displayed outside of the store.

 

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information please call Pearl River County Dispatch 601-749-5478, Picayune Police Tip Line 601-916-9411 or Crime Stoppers 877-787-5898.

