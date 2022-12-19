Pedestrian Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash Published 11:33 am Monday, December 19, 2022

Kentwood – Last night, shortly before 6:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr. of Loranger.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Warden Jr. was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway on LA Hwy 10. At the same time, a 2017 GMC Yukon was eastbound on LA Hwy 10. For reasons still under investigation, Warden Jr. was struck by the GMC.

Warden Jr. sustained severe injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the GMC was properly restrained and was uninjured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Warden Jr. and the driver of the GMC for analysis. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor and this crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians and motorists are urged to remain vigilant while on roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Pedestrians must assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night. Pedestrians should cross roadways in well-lit, designated areas and should always walk facing traffic. These simple steps can enhance safety for pedestrians.