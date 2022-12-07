Pearl River honors Practical Nursing class of 2022 with pinning ceremony Published 8:00 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – A full house of family members and friends gathered Thursday night (Dec. 1) as Pearl River Community College recognized 26 Practical Nursing graduates at a pinning ceremony at the Forrest County Campus.

The evening was a time of celebration, recognizing the hard work each of the students put in during the past year.

Graduates were greeted by Dr. James Collum, Dean of Career and Technical Education, and Dr. Jana Causey, Vice President for the Forrest County Campus, Allied Health and Nursing Programs.

“This is one of my favorite days of the year because we get to celebrate student success,” said Dr. Causey. “We are so proud of each and every one of you. You are ready for the challenge.”

Along with expressing how proud the PRCC staff is of the graduating class. Causey also reminded them to remember the Wildcat Way: Pride, Respect, Class and Character.

During the pinning ceremony, each student had their dedication card read aloud. The reading of dedications was handled by PRCC nursing faculty members Melinda Carlisle (Hancock Campus), Bridget Cahill (Forrest County Campus), and Ruthie Long (Poplarville Campus).

Dr. Melissa Bryant, Director of Practical Nursing, pinned each of the graduates.

“I am so proud of each of these students,” said Dr. Bryant. “Practical nursing is a very challenging program. These graduates endured and succeeded. As they get ready to embark on their careers as practical nurses, we can all feel reassured knowing that each will practice nursing in the Wildcat Way.”

Practical Nursing students are listed by campus with recognitions in parentheses.

Hancock Campus: Oleg Baleyev (special honors) of Long Beach, Erroll Bowser (special honors) of Pass Christian, Sally Davis (special honors) of Picayune, Marsha Howard (special honors) of Moss Point, Yentel Lewis (special honors) of Pearlington, Erica Lymuel (special honors) of Bay St. Louis and Jessica Spoo (special honors) of Picayune.

Forrest County Campus: Aisha Brown of Hattiesburg, Tia Franklin (National Technical Honors Society) of New Orleans, V’Arra Hill of Magee, Carrie Johnson (National Technical Honors Society) of Petal, Darla Kittrell (National Technical Honors Society) of Richton, Tycelin McDonald of Hattiesburg, Skylar Mclaurin of Prentiss, Derrisha Miller of Waynesboro, Taylor Murphy (National Technical Honors Society) of Dixie and Rachel Stewart of Dixie.

Poplarville Campus: Brittany Dedeaux of Gulfport, Audra Dobson of Biloxi, Constance Evans of Wiggins, Marshionna Fails of Hattiesburg, Rebecca Fortenberry of Columbia, Farah Jones of Richton, Essica Hardy of Gulfport, Keiahna Knight of Prentiss and Raven Newell (Phi Theta Kappa) of Sumrall.

