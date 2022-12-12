Peal River County volunteer firefighters appreciation luncheon Published 8:57 am Monday, December 12, 2022

1 of 2

Exactly 88 percent of firefighter service in Pearl River County is done by volunteer workers. In 2022, those volunteers answered 2,536 out of the 3,118 total calls (81 %). Across the United States 65 percent of firefighters are volunteers and 1.1 million of those volunteers save nearly $37 billion for taxpayers annually.

This past Saturday, Pearl River County Emergency Manager Shawn Wise and the American Red Cross hosted a Volunteer Firefighter Appreciation Luncheon.

Wise ands Pearl River County District Five Supervisor Sandy Kane gave short speeches, stating the facts and the impacts volunteers have on our community. There was a huge turn out for this event

After that, door prizes were given out.

Wise said in the coming years their may be an awards event for volunteer workers.