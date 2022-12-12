Peal River County volunteer firefighters appreciation luncheon
Published 8:57 am Monday, December 12, 2022
Exactly 88 percent of firefighter service in Pearl River County is done by volunteer workers. In 2022, those volunteers answered 2,536 out of the 3,118 total calls (81 %). Across the United States 65 percent of firefighters are volunteers and 1.1 million of those volunteers save nearly $37 billion for taxpayers annually.
This past Saturday, Pearl River County Emergency Manager Shawn Wise and the American Red Cross hosted a Volunteer Firefighter Appreciation Luncheon.
Wise ands Pearl River County District Five Supervisor Sandy Kane gave short speeches, stating the facts and the impacts volunteers have on our community. There was a huge turn out for this event
After that, door prizes were given out.
Wise said in the coming years their may be an awards event for volunteer workers.