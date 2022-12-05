Owen Law Firm, PLLC Published 12:51 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

1 of 1

“Our goal is to provide our clients with the highest quality, most dedicated, and cost-effective legal counsel focused on achieving the best possible outcomes, remaining committed to understanding our clients and their goals, and bringing skill, dedication, and experience to the table as we fight for them,” said Owen Law Firm PLLC Owner Jansen T. Owen.

The Owen Law Firm PLLC is the newest business member of the Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce. They have been open in Picayune since 2019. They are a group of five employees including one attorney, practicing criminal defense, real estate and title insurance, family law, estate planning, personal injury, and business law cases.

For more information on Owen Law Firm, PLCC visit their website, https://www.jowenlaw.com/ or on Facebook at Owen Law Firm, PLLC.

There will be a grand opening ribbon cutting for Owen Law Firm on Dec, 13 from 11- 1 a.m located at 114 East Canal St. Picayune MS. This event is welcome to the public.