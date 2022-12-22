Narcotics Investigator reports in Pearl River County Published 10:16 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

Information provided by the Pearl River County Sheriffs Department Narcotics Investigators Department.

On Nov. 8, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pearl River County Sheriffs Department Narcotics Investigators patrolled the area of Barth Road, Poplarville. Investigators conducted a traffic stop on a multi-color Dodge truck for careless driving. Contact was made with the driver, who was identified as Gary Falgoust, age 35, 844 Old Wiggins HWY in Poplarville MS. The truck was also occupied by two other passengers, who were identified as Anna Hall, age 38 of 211 Wheatfield road, Poplaville and Jennifer Smith, age 33, of 193 Roy Burgee Road, Poplarville. Through investigation, investigator did a search of the vehicle and located a distribution amount of methamphetamine. All three occupants were arrested for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Falgoust was given a warning for the traffic violation.

On Nov 30 at approximately 10:15 p.m. while investigating a suspicious vehicle at the water park located at Walkeye Buff road. Narcotics Investigators made contact with Haylee Rodriguez age 24, 11 Maroon Drive, Picayune and Scott Walthers, age 41, 103 Lynn Dr, Carriere. Investigators found probable cause to search the vehicle and located a felony amount of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor amount of marijuana. Walthers was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and Rodriguez was arrested for possession of simple marijuana.

On Nov 30 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Narcotics Investigators attempted a motorcycle for taillights on Hwy 11 between Picayune and Nicholson. The motorcycle fled resulting in pursuit on HWY 11 onto Sam Mitchell Road. The motorcycle stopped on Shorty Burgess Rd. the driver was identified and Patrick Bush age 39, of 106 Pine Burr Road Carriere. He attempted to destroy evidence and resist arrest. The attempted evidence was successfully taken into custody. Investigators located a substance he tried to destroy as heroin. Bush was arrested for no taillights, failure to stop, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to comply, no insurance no tag, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

On Dec 2 at approximately 11 a.m. Narcotics Investigators and Patrol deputy made contact with Dustin Murray Hatten, age 39, of 2205 Bouie Rd, Carriere. Upon initial contact, Hatten was found to be in possession of a rifle. Detectives knew he was a convicted felon, which make it illegal for him to possess a firearm. A search warrant was conducted on his residents and property. Investigators located additional firearms methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside his residents. Hatten was taken into custody without incident and transported to the PRC Justice Center. Hatten was booked for trespassing, possession of methamphetamine with the intent of distribution, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony carrying a concealed weapon.

On Dec 2 at approximately 10:30 p.m. deputies with PRCSO conducted a traffic stop on a 2002 Red Honda VT 25 Motorcycle for taillight. Deputy made contact with Henry Watts, age 61 of 3128 Jackson Landon Rd, Picayune. Watts was found to be in possession with methamphetamine. Watts was arrest and charged for a possession of a controlled substance.

On Dec 7 at approximately 9:45 a.m. in response to an ongoing investigation, PRCSD and Narcotics Investigators went to #5 Jack Alexander Road, Poplarville. Investigator made contact with Justin King, age 40 and Anna Hall of age 39, of 128 Velma Jones Road, Poplarville. While speaking to the couple investigators could smell the odor of marijuana. Marijuana was located on the person of King, which led to the search of the area. Search revealed that King and Hall were in possession of methamphetamine. Both were arrested, Hall was booked of felony possession of controlled substance; King was booked with the same and marijuana possession.

On Dec 7 at approximately 8:55 p.m. PRCSD and Picayune Police Department executed a search warrant at 1637 HWY 11 South Picayune. Do to neighborhood complaints of suspect drug activity in the house; the following suspects were arrest for following charges. Stewart Cook age 51 of 30 Sypress Drive Picayune, arrested for circuit court bench warrant. Roland Kennedy, age 57, of 1637 HWY 11 South was arrest for disorderly conduct. Angela Miller age 47, of 267 J.J. Holcomb Road, Picayune was arrest for disorderly conduct. Nicole Sullivan age 48, of 91 Island Road Picayune, was arrest for 5 bench warrants, possession of paraphernalia and possession of contraband inside a correction facility. James Watkins, age 58, of 1637 HWY 11 South was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and a weapon by a convicted felon.

The Pearl River County Sheriffs Department and Narcotics Investigators would like to thank the Picayune Police Department for assisting in the search warrants and arrests.