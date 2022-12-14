MSFA Class 200 Announcement and Invitation
Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022
New Recruits Answer The Call
Jackson, Miss.–Firefighter Class 200 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is making a difference and thirty-one (31) members will graduate from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson, MS to close out 2022.
Graduation will be held on campus in the Auditorium at 10:00am on Thursday December 15, 2022. #1 Fire Academy USA, Jackson, MS 39208. The ceremony will be open to the public.
This intense seven-week course includes online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials, and other fire related topics. This course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.
The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney and Academy Executive Director Terry Wages believe these firefighters will be an asset to the fire departments they represent. “We are excited for them to go and serve their community,” said Director Wages.
Below are the Names and respected department.
|David Allison
Dustin Benjamin
Kaelan Brownstein
Savannah Elise Buckman
Ben Carsten
Matthew Chighizola
Christopher Chisholm
Drew Day
Collin L Dildy
Dyllan Durr
Cody Greer
Kenny Hall
Lincoln Hendrix
Alex Horton
Sarah Kalkstein
Rivers Kissling
Brian Langston Jr
Justin Lenard
Eddie Lowery
Timothy Magee
Case McMullen
Garrett McWilliams
Cage Palmer
Brennon Peacock
Wesley Adam Phillips Jr.
Reed Priest
Samuel Long
Jeremy L Stockstill
Larson Terry
Jayson Treadwell
Alex Woods
|Vicksburg Fire Department
Oxford Fire Department
Columbus Fire and Rescue
Laurel Fire Department
Corinth Fire Department
Bay St. Louis Fire Department
Richland Fire Department
Picayune Fire Department
Corinth Fire Department
Gluckstadt Fire Department
Grenada Fire Department
Okolona Fire Department
Hernando Fire Department
Ridgeland Fire Department
Hernando Fire Department
Grenada Fire Department
Oxford Fire Department
Gluckstadt Fire Department
Picayune Fire Department
Starkville Fire Department
Petal Fire Department
172 Airlift Wing
Starkville Fire Department
Oxford Fire Department
Bay Saint Louis Fire Department
Tupelo Fire Department
Reservoir Fire Department
Bay St. Louis Fire department
Vicksburg Fire Department
Tupelo Fire Department
Tupelo Fire Department