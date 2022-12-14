MSFA Class 200 Announcement and Invitation

Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Special to the Item

New Recruits Answer The Call

Jackson, Miss.–Firefighter Class 200 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is making a difference and thirty-one (31) members will graduate from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson, MS to close out 2022.

 

Graduation will be held on campus in the Auditorium at 10:00am on Thursday December 15, 2022. #1 Fire Academy USA, Jackson, MS 39208. The ceremony will be open to the public.

 

This intense seven-week course includes online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials, and other fire related topics. This course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.

 

The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney and Academy Executive Director Terry Wages believe these firefighters will be an asset to the fire departments they represent. “We are excited for them to go and serve their community,” said Director Wages.

Below are the Names and respected department.

David Allison

Dustin Benjamin

Kaelan Brownstein

Savannah Elise Buckman

Ben Carsten

Matthew Chighizola

Christopher Chisholm

Drew Day

Collin L Dildy

Dyllan Durr

Cody Greer

Kenny Hall

Lincoln Hendrix

Alex Horton

Sarah Kalkstein

Rivers Kissling

Brian Langston Jr

Justin Lenard

Eddie Lowery

Timothy Magee

Case McMullen

Garrett McWilliams

Cage Palmer

Brennon Peacock

Wesley Adam Phillips Jr.

Reed Priest

Samuel Long

Jeremy L Stockstill

Larson Terry

Jayson Treadwell

Alex Woods

 Vicksburg Fire Department

Oxford Fire Department

Columbus Fire and Rescue

Laurel Fire Department

Corinth Fire Department

Bay St. Louis Fire Department

Richland Fire Department

Picayune Fire Department

Corinth Fire Department

Gluckstadt Fire Department

Grenada Fire Department

Okolona Fire Department

Hernando Fire Department

Ridgeland Fire Department

Hernando Fire Department

Grenada Fire Department

Oxford Fire Department

Gluckstadt Fire Department

Picayune Fire Department

Starkville Fire Department

Petal Fire Department

172 Airlift Wing

Starkville Fire Department

Oxford Fire Department

Bay Saint Louis Fire Department

Tupelo Fire Department

Reservoir Fire Department

Bay St. Louis Fire department

Vicksburg Fire Department

Tupelo Fire Department

Tupelo Fire Department

