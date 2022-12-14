MSFA Class 200 Announcement and Invitation Published 2:29 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

New Recruits Answer The Call

Jackson, Miss.–Firefighter Class 200 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is making a difference and thirty-one (31) members will graduate from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson, MS to close out 2022.

Graduation will be held on campus in the Auditorium at 10:00am on Thursday December 15, 2022. #1 Fire Academy USA, Jackson, MS 39208. The ceremony will be open to the public.

This intense seven-week course includes online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials, and other fire related topics. This course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.

The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney and Academy Executive Director Terry Wages believe these firefighters will be an asset to the fire departments they represent. “We are excited for them to go and serve their community,” said Director Wages.

Below are the Names and respected department.