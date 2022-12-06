Mail Fast Forward Published 3:55 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

The Mail Fast Forward is the newest business member of the Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce.

They offer fast & friendly service whether they are shipping, faxing, notarizing or copying. They also have a drive-thru for resident’s convenience. They also are a drop-off point for prepaid, labeled packages. Go visit their website at mailfastforward.com or call at 601-798-2222 for more information about all the services they provide.