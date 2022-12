Lloyd McGregor Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Lloyd McGregor

December 4, 2022

Funeral Services for Lloyd Franklin McGregor, age 80, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 2:00 pm at New Palestine Baptist Church.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com