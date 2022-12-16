Lee earns Scholar All-American Published 1:31 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast’s Hyungjoon Lee has earned United Soccer Coaches Scholar First-Team All-American to his ever-growing list of accolades, the organization announced this week.

Lee, a sophomore midfielder from Suwon, South Korea, has compiled a 3.73 grade-point average while studying business. There are 11 players, all sophomores, on each of the First and Second teams.

In addition to his excellence in the classroom, he’s a two-time NJCAA All-American and United Soccer Coaches All-American. He finished second in the MACCC with 14 goals while adding four assists.

Lee also saw significant playing time at forward and defender during the season.

