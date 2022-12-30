Laura Isbell
Published 1:48 pm Friday, December 30, 2022
Laura Badinger Isbell of Picayune, MS entered eternal rest on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at the
age of 77.
Laura was a longtime resident of Picayune and a devout Catholic. She enjoyed sewing, cooking,
and reading. Laura had a kindhearted soul and always lent a helping hand to anyone. She will be
greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her daughter, Gina Isbell (Karen) and four sons, John Jacob, Clifton, Bryan
and Joseph Isbell; brothers, Herbert Badinger, Jr., James Badinger (Julie), David
Badinger(Sandy), and Dan Badinger, (Stephanie); one sister, Dianne Lind; grandchildren,
Austin, Connor, Caitlin, Caleb, Brookelyn, Ashelynn, Taylor, Eden, Mindy, and Brad; great
grandchildren, Kamilla, Walker, Quinn, Luke, Stella, and Susie; a host of nieces, nephews, and
many loving friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Badinger, Sr. and Rita Cobb Badinger; and
sisters, Kathleen Pederson and Elaine Anglin.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at Picayune Funeral
Home. Service begins at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow at St. Louis Cemetery #3 New Orleans,
Louisiana. A special thanks to St. Catherine’s Hospice, Ashley, Chris and Tabitha.
Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.