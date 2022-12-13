LaShebra Christopher, Nissan Teacher of the Week Published 11:46 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

This weeks Nissan Teacher of the week goes to Pearl River Central Endeavor teacher, LaShebra Christopher. Christopher is a Special Educations teacher. She teaches children in grades 6-12 as a ELA inclusive teacher. She’s been a teacher for 12 years, taught at PRC Endeavor for four years, and 8 years at PRC elementary school.

What Christopher likes most about teaching is watching her student achieve and learn. She sets high standards for them and teaches them to not give up. She loves finding what methods work for her students. Special education is Christopher’s passion.

The important thing Christopher what’s her students to take away from her classroom is knowing that they can achieve anything they set their minds on and to never to give up. Always be believable and achievable.

Christopher has four children, she loves to read, travel, take long walks and spend time with family and friends. She is a resident of Marion County, she love working with such an amazing group of professionals and students at Endeavor as well as through out the entire district.