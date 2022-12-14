Lampley earns conference Player of the Week Published 9:21 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

All season long, Mookie Lampley has stood out on the court with her stellar play. On Tuesday her play helped her earn additional recognition as the Lady Bear freshman guard was named the MACCC Conference Player of the Week in Women’s Basketball.

Lampley turned in two big performances last week for the Lady Bears, both wins. In Monday’s road win over Holmes, she had 8 points, 8 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals. One of her assists was a pass to Veronica Williams helping to set up her game-winning shot.

In Saturday’s road win over LSU-Eunice, she shined with 25 points (including a 5-of-7 effort from 3-point range), 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

Southwest head coach Brent Harris said that he is really proud of Lampley and she is very much deserving of this honor.

“She had obviously good nights and big buckets in key moments at the end of both of those wins and both were on the road,” he said. “That is what makes it special. She has been really good for us all year long so it is nice to see someone get some recognition.”