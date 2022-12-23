Lady Blue Devil’s Isabel Martin signs to the next level

Published 10:11 am Friday, December 23, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

On National Signing Day, Pearl River Central’s softball player Isabel Martin signed with Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City, LA.

Senior and Infielder Isabel Martin has played varsity softball for the Lady Blue Devils all four years. So far she’s played in 82 games, with a .402 BA, 91 runs, and 95 RBIs. Last season Martin hit 10 home runs and contributed highly during the Lady Blue Devils’ undefeated district season.

Martin and the rest of the Lady Blue Devils will begin their 2023 softball season on February, 11 at the Harrison Central Jamobree.

