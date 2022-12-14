Lady Bears come up short against host BRCC Published 9:21 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

BATON ROUGE, LA – The Lady Bears went into Monday’s road contest not only hoping to keep up their winning ways as of late, but also close out the non-conference portion of the schedule on a high note. But the host BRCC Lady Bears wouldn’t have any of it, pulling away in the end handing Southwest a 55-49 loss.

“We did not have the energy until late in the game and we paid for it,” Southwest head coach Brent Harris said.

For nearly all of the first half, Southwest (9-3) as Southwest found some success on offense, but Baton Rouge stayed one step ahead. The majority of the scoring from Southwest during that time came via Veronica Williams and Nia Hardison who had nine and seven points through the first two quarters, respectively.

Both teams went toe-to-toe during the third as they started and finished the period tied.

In the fourth quarter, Baton Rouge took the lead early, but Southwest hung around and eventually jumped back on top at the 4:10 mark following a 3-pointer from Williams. It was followed up by another score the following possession on a make from Lampley.

However, not long afterward the momentum went away for Southwest. Baton Rouge rallied with an 8-0 run to re-take the lead, one that Southwest unfortunately could not regain for the remainder of the game.

Hardison led Southwest with 15 points while Williams had 12 and Lampley 10.

The Lady Bears will be back in action on Jan. 5 with a 6 p.m. home game against Co-Lin.