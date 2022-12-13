Katherine Hilbers Published 2:39 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Katherine Hilbers

November 25, 2022

Katherine “Kit” Atkinson Hilbers, age 83, passed in peace on Friday, November 25, 2022, at her home in Picayune, MS. Mrs. Hilbers was born in Atlanta, GA. She loved to play bridge, garden, needle work, and kept her mind sharp and wise with logic games and crossword puzzles. She stayed loyal to her alma mater (UGA) watching them win the National Championship in 2021, and never wavered in support for the Atlanta Braves, her favorite baseball team.

She is predeceased by her husband, Charles Lawrence Hilbers; her parents, Florence Burford Atkinson and Alonso Morris Atkinson; and sister, Florence Atkinson Harris. She is survived by her seven children, Katherine Virginia Hilbers (Bryan Coleman) of Lanham, MD, Charles Morris Hilbers of Temple, GA, Charlotte Capitano of Whitetop, VA, Evan Drue Hilbers (Angela) of Picayune, MS, William Joseph Hilbers of Hudson, FL, Jennifer Alma Hilbers of Denver, CO, and Lawrence Gerald Hilbers (Lourdes) of Falls Church, VA; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and two siblings, Martha Atkinson, and Alonso Atkinson.

Service information: The family has decided that there will be a private gathering for the family. Picayune Funeral Home, 815 S Haugh Avenue, Picayune, MS, 39466. (601) 798-5238