Join the Krewe Club

Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Special to the Item

By Krewe of the Pearl co-captain Deborah Craig.

Picayune’s Krewe of the Pearl is now taking new Krewe memberships for the 2003 carnival season, which includes a ball on January 28 at the Hideaway Lake Lodge and a parade in downtown Picayune Feb. 11.

Non-members are also welcome to purchase ball tickets.

Come join the fun and celebrate Mardi Gras in your own hometown. This years theme is “ Cruising the Caribbean.”
See the Krewe’s Facebook page for more information or call 601-569-9921.

