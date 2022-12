Jeffery ” Dap” Lewis Published 3:05 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Funeral service will be held Tuesday December 20, 2022, at 11am., visitation from 10 am., until 11 am., at St. Matthew Baptist Church, for Jeffery “Dap” Lewis age 66 of Picayune, MS., who passed away Tuesday December 13, 2022 at his home. Burial will be in the New Palestine Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.