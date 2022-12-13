Jamie Lynn Herron Published 2:39 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Jamie Lynn Herron, 37, of Picayune, MS passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Diamondhead, MS.

Jamie was a member of Christian Life Assembly of God. She graduated from Picayune High School.

She was a wonderful and loving daughter, niece and cousin who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John Robert “Bob” and Ruth Noto Herron and aunt, Donna Herron Perez.

She is survived by her parents, Michael and Jean Herron; two aunts, Jeanette Ruth Herron and Paula and Ronnie Vanney; great-aunt, Gloria Noto Cook; numerous cousins and family.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, December 19, 2022 at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, MS from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS.

