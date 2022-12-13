Hornets sting Purvis, boys win 5-0, and girls win 3-0

Published 12:14 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

On Monday the Poplarville Hornets soccer team stuck the Purvis Tornadoes, 5-0. Patton Francis scored three goals, and Lucas Santiago added two goals in the Hornets third district win.

 

The Hornets are 5-4 overall this season and 3-0 in district play.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

The Lady Hornets also had a shut out win on Monday. They beat the Forrest County Agriculture Aggies 3-0. Goals came by Addy Grace Alexander, Faith Hariel, and Presleigh Mayfield.

 

Next, Hornets will travel to play district opponent the Greene County Wildcats. Girls start at 5:30 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.

 

More Sports

Travis Macon named new head football coach at ICC

MSU Bulldog family, college football community mourns the death of Coach Mike Leach

Buckley, Robinson named Bulldogs of the Week

Pearl River women move to 10-0 for first time in Fletcher era

Print Article