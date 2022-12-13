Hornets sting Purvis, boys win 5-0, and girls win 3-0 Published 12:14 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

On Monday the Poplarville Hornets soccer team stuck the Purvis Tornadoes, 5-0. Patton Francis scored three goals, and Lucas Santiago added two goals in the Hornets third district win.

The Hornets are 5-4 overall this season and 3-0 in district play.

The Lady Hornets also had a shut out win on Monday. They beat the Forrest County Agriculture Aggies 3-0. Goals came by Addy Grace Alexander, Faith Hariel, and Presleigh Mayfield.

Next, Hornets will travel to play district opponent the Greene County Wildcats. Girls start at 5:30 p.m., boys at 7 p.m.