Gregory Lumpkin

Funeral Services for Gregory Wayne Lumpkin, age 59, of Kiln, MS, who passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, will be held Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 4:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Brad Arnett will officiate the service.

A native of Hattiesburg, MS, he was a loving son, brother, and uncle.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Erwyin Lumpkin.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Joyce McCardle Lumpkin; sister, Cynthia (Kendall) Ladner; brother, Dennis (Angela) Lumpkin; numerous nieces and nephews.