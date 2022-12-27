Governor Reeves Appoints Brad Touchstone as 15th Circuit Court District Judge

“Judge Touchstone has had a long and distinguished career in the legal field,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I personally witnessed his strong leadership skills in the Mississippi Legislature and have no doubt that he will continue to make a positive contribution in his community in this new role. I look forward to seeing all that he will accomplish and wish him the best of luck.”

Touchstone has served as Lamar County Court Judge since 2019 and is a former State Representative for District 101. His previous experience also includes serving as County Prosecuting Attorney for Lamar County, City Attorney for Lumberton, Mississippi, a public defender for Lamar County Justice Court, and an extensive civil private practice.

Touchstone earned a J.D. from the Mississippi College School of Law, MBA from Millsaps College, BBA from Millsaps College, and an A.A. from Pearl River Community College.

Touchstone’s term will begin on January 1, 2023. Governor Reeves will call a special election to be held on November 7, 2023. The winner of the special election will serve the remainder of the four-year term.