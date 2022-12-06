GFWC-MFWC Civic Woman’s Club of Picayune Christmas Parade

By Darlene C. Adams, CWC Reporter

The GFWC-MFWC Civic Woman’s Club of Picayune (CWC) Christmas Parade held their annual Christmas Parade for the 59th year on December 5, 2022. Due to the warm weather, record breaking crowds viewed over one hundred total units going through the streets of Picayune. This year’s parade theme was “Christmas Movie Magic.”

CWC allows their Club Woman of the Year to ride in the Christmas Parade as the Grand Marshall. This year’s Grand Marshall was Stephanie Morris. After serving as Parade Chairman the last two years, it was a wonderful experience for Morris to actually ride in the parade and see the thousands of attendees that came to the parade.

Out of town judges chose the following winning entries: Best Overall – Bait Shop

Founders’ Special Award – Picayune First Baptist Church Grand Marshall’s Award – Bedford Care Center

Mayor’s Special Award – Arches & More Event Rentals

President’s Special Award – Good Time Campers

Category A – Most Beautiful Float – Redemption Church of Picayune Category A – Most Inspiring Float – Heritage Baptist Church Category A – Most Original Float – Early Head Start #14

Category B – Best Decorated Car – Twisted Jeep #1

Category B – Best Decorated Truck – Slidell Memorial Hospital

