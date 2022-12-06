GFWC-MFWC Civic Woman’s Club of Picayune Christmas Parade
Published 9:08 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022
By Darlene C. Adams, CWC Reporter
The GFWC-MFWC Civic Woman’s Club of Picayune (CWC) Christmas Parade held their annual Christmas Parade for the 59th year on December 5, 2022. Due to the warm weather, record breaking crowds viewed over one hundred total units going through the streets of Picayune. This year’s parade theme was “Christmas Movie Magic.”
CWC allows their Club Woman of the Year to ride in the Christmas Parade as the Grand Marshall. This year’s Grand Marshall was Stephanie Morris. After serving as Parade Chairman the last two years, it was a wonderful experience for Morris to actually ride in the parade and see the thousands of attendees that came to the parade.
Out of town judges chose the following winning entries: Best Overall – Bait Shop
Founders’ Special Award – Picayune First Baptist Church Grand Marshall’s Award – Bedford Care Center
Mayor’s Special Award – Arches & More Event Rentals
President’s Special Award – Good Time Campers
Category A – Most Beautiful Float – Redemption Church of Picayune Category A – Most Inspiring Float – Heritage Baptist Church Category A – Most Original Float – Early Head Start #14
Category B – Best Decorated Car – Twisted Jeep #1
Category B – Best Decorated Truck – Slidell Memorial Hospital
CWC would also like to thank the many participants that made this parade a huge success. Gary Etter, float chairman for Picayune First Baptist Church started working on the church float with a team of men before October, estimating over 800 hours. Etter stated this year’s float theme was the “Chronicles of Narnia” and was especially proud of his fire-breathing dragon atop the float and an actual working draw bridge in the back of the float with ramp to help a young man, wheelchair-bound, ride in the parade.
The parade also featured the 5A back-to-back state champions, Picayune Memorial High School Football Team that were cheered on throughout the parade.
CWC would especially like to thank the Picayune Police Department for all their support and their excellent job with crowd control and directing traffic.
CWC is a non-profit civic volunteer service group, established since 1959 and part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and the Mississippi Federation of Women’s Clubs. All net proceeds from the parade go to support the many community donations and projects CWC gives out each year.