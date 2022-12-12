Former Maroon Tide and MLB Pitcher T.J. House comes out as gay and engaged in Facebook post Published 10:40 am Monday, December 12, 2022

Former MLB pitcher and Picayune Maroon Tide alum, T.J. House, came out as gay and announced his engagement to his boyfriend, Ryan Neitzel, on Thursday through Facebook.

House is the third former MLB player to come out as gay, joining Billy Bean and Glenn Burke.

In his personal Facebook post, House addressed his emotion and mental well-being, his search for love, the Respect for Marriage Act and struggling to be comfortable in his own skin.

House came out and addressed his struggles with being uncomfortable in his own skin during his 2013 to 2017 career with Cleveland Indians and the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I was 23 years old and living out my childhood dream playing professional baseball in Cleveland. I dedicated all my energy into it, using it as my drug too numb what was really going on inside. Don’t get me wrong, I loved every moment of my playing days, and I would go the same route again if I had the chance (with one big change). But even with all the money, fancy cars, nice clothes and a little tiny bit of fame, I would go home every night wishing I could change. Deep down I wanted something more, I wanted to be loved not for what I did, but who I was,” House wrote on his personal Facebook page on Thursday.

He also addressed the Respect for Marriage Act that was passed this week.

“Today’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act protects us to have the same rights and opportunities that each of you have. It protects the same benefits. It makes us equal to you. It allows Ryan Neitzel and I to come together and create something beautiful. It gives me the confidence to get engaged to the person I love (he said Yes!), to marry them. I have a wonderful fiance, who challenges me daily to become a better person. To live life authentically. One who I never deserved but blessed to have. Love you see, it’s for everyone,” House wrote in his Facebook post.

What’s beautiful about House’s post is his realization and clarity to love. Addressed in his post.

“I’ve been loved my whole life for what I did as a career, and it carried me for the longest time. Eventually though, it’s a bandage that covers a wound that needs fresh air to heal. You have to rip it off at some point if you truly want to get better. Shame has kept me quiet all these years, but Love has finally set me free.”

House graduated from Picayune Memorial High School in 2008. He played played in the MLB for four years. He recorded a 4.44 ERA and 5–7 record on the mound. After three years with Cleveland, he spent his final year with Toronto in 2017.