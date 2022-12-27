Former Destrehan High School teacher arrested, accused of molesting students Published 1:48 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Special from WGNO New Orleans’ Very Own. by: Amy Russo Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) — A former teacher at Destrehan High School has been arrested, accused of molesting juveniles.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Kyle Aucoin-Melohn allegedly had inapprorpiate sexual contact with a student at the school. The release shows the contact occurred when the student was 16 and 17 years old from 2017 to 2020.

Through an anonymous tip, the Sheriff’s Office was made aware of accusations of Aucoin-Melohn molesting male students.

During the investigation, detectives say there was probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Aucoin-Melohn.

He is facing charges of one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student, and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Aucoin-Melohn’s employment ended earlier this month.

Anyone with any information relating to this investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Holly

Laurent with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Investigations Division at (985) 783-

6807, (985) 331-1562, or email hlaurent@stcharlessheriff.org.