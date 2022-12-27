Former Destrehan High School teacher arrested, accused of molesting students

Published 1:48 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

By Special to the Item

Special from WGNO New Orleans’ Very Own.

by:

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) — A former teacher at Destrehan High School has been arrested, accused of molesting juveniles.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Kyle Aucoin-Melohn allegedly had inapprorpiate sexual contact with a student at the school. The release shows the contact occurred when the student was 16 and 17 years old from 2017 to 2020.

Through an anonymous tip, the Sheriff’s Office was made aware of accusations of Aucoin-Melohn molesting male students.

During the investigation, detectives say there was probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Aucoin-Melohn.

He is facing charges of one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student, and one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Aucoin-Melohn’s employment ended earlier this month.

Anyone with any information relating to this investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Holly
Laurent with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Investigations Division at (985) 783-
6807, (985) 331-1562, or email hlaurent@stcharlessheriff.org.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

More News

Armed Robbery in Biloxi

Commercial Burglary in Bolixi

2022 Christmas holiday travel enforcement period summary

Fatal Crash, Pearl River County

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar