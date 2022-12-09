Forbes, Griffin Collect More All-America Honors Published 11:28 am Friday, December 9, 2022

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes and kick returner Lideatrick Griffin have been named to the 2022 Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) All-America Team, it was announced on Friday (Dec. 9).

Both Forbes and Griffin were first team All-America selections by the FWAA, while they were joined by five fellow SEC players on the organization’s first team. This marks the second All-America honor this season for both Forbes and Griffin, who were also named All-Americans by the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Thursday (Dec. 8).

Forbes, a junior cornerback from Grenada, Miss., finished the regular season second nationally with six interceptions, while he also broke the FBS career record for pick-sixes (6) after adding three this season alone. His 174 interception return yards in 2022 also leads the nation.

A junior receiver and return specialist, Griffin leads the nation in yards per kick return (32.3). He closed out the 2022 regular season with 19 kick returns for 613 yards and a 92-yard touchdown return. He also hauled in 35 receptions for 449 receiving yards and four touchdown catches on the season.

For seven decades the FWAA has selected an All-America team with the help of its members and an All-America Committee, which represents all the regions in the country. Founded in 1941, the Football Writers Association of America consists of journalists, broadcasters, publicists, photographers and key executives in all areas of college football. The FWAA works to govern media access and gameday operations while presenting awards and honors, including an annual All-America team.

No. 22 Mississippi State’s will make its 13th consecutive bowl appearance when the Bulldogs face off against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Tampa.

