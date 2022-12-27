Fatal Crash, Pearl River County Published 11:26 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

On Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded

to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by William T. Jones,

37, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

William Jones received fatal injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.