Erin Breland Nissan Teacher of the Week

Published 3:40 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Special to the Item

This week’s Nissan Teacher of the week goes to Poplarville High School teacher, Erin Breland. Breland is a current Algebra 1 teacher, and has been in the same classroom for nine year at Poplarville high school. What she likes most about teaching is being able to connect with students and help them become successful adults. She absolutely loves teaching math and seeing students fall in love with the subject.

 

She would love for everyone to love math but, that is not a reality. She said she wants her students to know that someone cares about them and that she works really hard in making sure that every student feels included.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

Unique about Breland is she has a degree in Elementary Education with an endorsement in math. She did not have any intentions in teaching older students. She was called in to be a long term substitute for a few months after her graduation. Once she was here, she said she realized this is exactly where she wants to be. She was asked at Christmas to fill in a vacant position, and she took it.

 

“I have never once wished to be anywhere else, I love teaching at Poplarville high school,” said Breland.

More News

Join the Krewe Club

Picayune Police arrest suspect for attempted murder

Outdoor Briefs: Remember boating safety, lookout for deer diseases

Connie Mitchell Shelton given key to the city

Print Article