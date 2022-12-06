Erin Breland Nissan Teacher of the Week Published 3:40 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

This week’s Nissan Teacher of the week goes to Poplarville High School teacher, Erin Breland. Breland is a current Algebra 1 teacher, and has been in the same classroom for nine year at Poplarville high school. What she likes most about teaching is being able to connect with students and help them become successful adults. She absolutely loves teaching math and seeing students fall in love with the subject.

She would love for everyone to love math but, that is not a reality. She said she wants her students to know that someone cares about them and that she works really hard in making sure that every student feels included.

Unique about Breland is she has a degree in Elementary Education with an endorsement in math. She did not have any intentions in teaching older students. She was called in to be a long term substitute for a few months after her graduation. Once she was here, she said she realized this is exactly where she wants to be. She was asked at Christmas to fill in a vacant position, and she took it.

“I have never once wished to be anywhere else, I love teaching at Poplarville high school,” said Breland.