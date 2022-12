EMCC’s Mid-year Football Signees to NCAA Schools Published 10:35 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

2022 EAST MISSISSIPPI COMMUNITY COLLEGE MID-YEAR TRANSFER FOOTBALL SIGNEES

TO FOUR-YEAR UNIVERSITIES (AS OF 6:30 P.M. ON DEC. 21, 2022)

WILL BAGGETT (6-1, 295, OL, Sturgis, MS/St. Martin HS/Starkville HS) – Mississippi College

TEVONTAE BOND (6-2, 235, DL, Starkville, MS/Holmes CC/Starkville HS) – Arkansas-Monticello

KASON BOSTON (6-5, 230, DL, Birmingham, AL/Jackson-Olin HS) – Appalachian State

MARC BRITT II (6-1, 185, WR, Carol City, FL/Ole Miss bounce back/Dade Christian School) – Louisiana-Monroe (ULM)

STEVEN CATTLEDGE JR. (6-3, 215, LB, Columbus [MS] HS) – Troy

ETHAN CONNER (6-4, 220, WR, Columbus [MS] HS) – Troy

ELIJAH DAVIS (6-4, 280, DL, Wagener, SC/Wagener-Salley HS) – South Carolina

JAMORI EVANS (5-11, 200, DB, Pheba, MS/Starkville HS) – McNeese State

*TRE’DARIOUS GRIFFIN (6-2, 330, OL, Lambert, MS/Madison S. Palmer HS) – Mississippi Valley State (not confirmed by MVSU as of 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21)

RODNEY GROCE JR. (6-2, 235, LB, Birmingham, AL/Miss. State bounce back/Pleasant Grove HS) – Texas-San Antonio (UTSA)

JATARIAN HUDSON (6-2, 215, LB, Philadelphia [MS] HS) – Eastern Illinois

DARRIAN KING (6-4, 305, OL, Oak Grove [MS] HS) – Samford

DEVONYAL LOFTON (6-2, 220, DL, Forest [MS] HS) – Buffalo

JADDEN MATTHEWS (5-11, 185, DB, Moss Point [MS] HS) – McNeese State

DUKE MILLER (6-1, 170, WR, Taylorsville [MS] HS) – New Mexico

REGGIE NEELY (6-0, 175, DB, Memphis, TN/Tulane bounce back/Briarcrest Christian School) – South Alabama

CARL ROBINSON (6-0, 185, WR, Sardis, MS/North Panola HS) – Southwestern Oklahoma State

KENDARIUS SMITH (5-10, 180, DB, Meridian, MS/Fort Walton Beach [FL] HS/Meridian HS) – Nicholls State

LAURENCE SULLIVAN JR. (5-10, 185, DB, Vicksburg [MS] HS) – Coastal Carolina

AHMIR TAYLOR (6-2, 245, DL, Starkville [MS] HS) – Delta State

Additional note: Josh Aka, wide receiver from Starkville, indicates that he is planning to go to Ole Miss as a preferred walk-on.