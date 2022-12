Elizabeth Justine Bennett Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Elizabeth Justine Bennett

December 10, 2022

Funeral Services for Elizabeth Justine Cospelich Bennett, age 82, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, will be held Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com