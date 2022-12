Dowdell and Coleman make it official on NSD Published 10:30 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

1 of 2

Picayune’s back-to-back State Champions, Zavion Coleman and Dante Dowdell sign to four-year Universities on national signing day.

DT, Coleman signed with the University of Louisana-Lafayette.

RB, Dowdell signed with the University of Oregon.